The 24-year-old centre-half, who Celtic signed on a permanent deal in the summer from Tottenham Hotspur after a successful loan campaign last term, has not been a regular fixture in Gregg Berhalter’s US team. However, his performances for Celtic, where he has also had to stand in for injured captain Callum McGregor for much of this season, have earned him a recall and he will be part of the squad that looks to qualify from Group B in the World Cup against England, Iran and Wales.

Midfielder Turnbull has been impressed with what Carter-Vickers has added to Celtic since arriving at the club 16 months ago and has tipped him to be a success story in Qatar. “I’m delighted for him,” said Turnbull. “I thought he would have been picked, he’s been a mainstay in our team. You see how well he has done, and since he has had the captain’s armband I think he has taken it to another level. Ever since he has come in he has been very reliable, played most games, and he’s been solid for us. He’s a rock at the back, and hopefully he can go there and make a good impact.”