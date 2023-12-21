Houston Dash 'win race' for Celtic Women boss Fran Alonso - with departure expected imminently
Fran Alonso’s departure from Celtic Women is expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours, with Houston Dash set to win the race for the Hoops’ manager.
Alonso has been linked with Houston and Monterrey over the past week following reports that he had become disillusioned with budget constraints at Celtic Park. Now media outlets in the United States are claiming that the 47-year-old Spaniard has agreed a contract to take over at the National Women's Soccer League outfit, ending a three-and-a-half year association with the Glasgow outfit.
Alonso has been the Celtic Women manager since January 2020 and guided them to Scottish and League Cup successes, while narrowly missing out on the SWPL title. The former Lewes boss had hoped to kick on this season and break Glasgow City’s monopoly over women’s football in this country and his imminent departure will come as a huge blow to Celtic as they bid for the championship crown. They are currently three points behind City and Rangers.