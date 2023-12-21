Houston Dash 'win race' for Celtic Women boss Fran Alonso - with departure expected imminently

Fran Alonso’s departure from Celtic Women is expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours, with Houston Dash set to win the race for the Hoops’ manager.

Alonso has been linked with Houston and Monterrey over the past week following reports that he had become disillusioned with budget constraints at Celtic Park. Now media outlets in the United States are claiming that the 47-year-old Spaniard has agreed a contract to take over at the National Women's Soccer League outfit, ending a three-and-a-half year association with the Glasgow outfit.

