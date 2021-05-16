Hotshot striker tipped for Rangers, Celtic manager Monday verdict, Arsenal track Hibs starlet - Rumour Mill

Sunday's Scottish football transfer news and gossip.

Howe long?

Despite fans circling the date on the calendar, Celtic are not expected to name Eddie Howe as their new manager on Monday with sources close to the former Bournemouth boss intimating there will be no announcements in the early part of the week – Daily Record

Hotshot striker

Peterborough United’s hotshot Jonson Clarke-Harris has been advised to move to Rangers this summer. Director of Football Barry Fry confirmed Rangers scouts had been ‘to plenty of their games’ this season, and pundit Kevin Phillips has tipped the striker for Ibrox – Football Insider

Ex-Ger commits

Former Rangers captain Lee Wallace has extended his stay at QPR. The 33-year-old has penned a new one-year deal at Loftus Road under former Ibrox boss Mark Warburton.

Blackpool interest

Blackpool have entered the race sign Motherwell star Allan Campbell, who is free to leave Fir Park following the expiry of his contract. The League One outfit face competition from Hibs, Luton, Millwall and Stoke City for the former Scotland U21 star – Blackpool Gazette

Arsenal target

Hibs starlet Josh Doig is being tracked by Arsenal as a possible back-up for Kieran Tierney after a standout breakthrough season at Easter Road. Because he is only 18, he would not contribute to the list of a maximum of 17 foreign players over the age of 21 that Arsenal are allowed in their 25-man list for the Premier League next season – Football London

Defoe exit?