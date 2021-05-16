Hotshot striker tipped for Rangers, Celtic manager Monday verdict, Arsenal track Hibs starlet - Rumour Mill

Howe long?
Despite fans circling the date on the calendar, Celtic are not expected to name Eddie Howe as their new manager on Monday with sources close to the former Bournemouth boss intimating there will be no announcements in the early part of the week – Daily Record
Hotshot striker
Peterborough United’s hotshot Jonson Clarke-Harris has been advised to move to Rangers this summer. Director of Football Barry Fry confirmed Rangers scouts had been ‘to plenty of their games’ this season, and pundit Kevin Phillips has tipped the striker for Ibrox – Football Insider
Ex-Ger commits
Former Rangers captain Lee Wallace has extended his stay at QPR. The 33-year-old has penned a new one-year deal at Loftus Road under former Ibrox boss Mark Warburton.
Blackpool interest
Blackpool have entered the race sign Motherwell star Allan Campbell, who is free to leave Fir Park following the expiry of his contract. The League One outfit face competition from Hibs, Luton, Millwall and Stoke City for the former Scotland U21 star – Blackpool Gazette
Arsenal target
Hibs starlet Josh Doig is being tracked by Arsenal as a possible back-up for Kieran Tierney after a standout breakthrough season at Easter Road. Because he is only 18, he would not contribute to the list of a maximum of 17 foreign players over the age of 21 that Arsenal are allowed in their 25-man list for the Premier League next season – Football London
Defoe exit?
Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has been tipped to leave Ibrox this summer. Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes the arrival of Fashion Sakala will spell the end of Defoe’s time at the Glasgow club – Football Insider