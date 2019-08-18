Holders Celtic receive favourable home tie as draw for the Betfred Cup quarter-final is made Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Holders Celtic will Championship side Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup after Sunday's draw. Full draw... SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster with the Betfred Cup trophy. Celtic v Partick Thistle Hearts v Aberdeen or Dundee Livingston v RangersKilmarnock v HibsTies are due to be played the midweek of September 24-26. Celtic close to new signing, former Rangers star knocks back offer, ex-Parkhead ace injured in riot, Celtic 'are always playing against 12 men', attacker to make Scotland return - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.