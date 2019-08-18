Holders Celtic receive favourable home tie as draw for the Betfred Cup quarter-final is made

Holders Celtic will Championship side Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup after Sunday's draw.

Full draw...

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster with the Betfred Cup trophy.

Celtic v Partick Thistle

Hearts v Aberdeen or Dundee

Livingston v Rangers

Kilmarnock v Hibs

Ties are due to be played the midweek of September 24-26.