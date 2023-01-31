'His reaction is always funny' - Celtic star has say on team-mate's chant and gives squad strength view

One wonders how familiar Celtic’s Australian star Aaron Mooy was with disco and funk group Boney M prior to his arrival at the Celtic Park.

The 32-year-old midfielder has emerged as a key member of the first-team squad and a favourite of the fans, his goals, his presence celebrated with a take on Boney M’s 1976 class ‘Daddy Cool’. ‘Aaron, Aaron Mooy’ belting out at Celtic Park and at away grounds, as it was at Tannadice on Sunday when he scored one and set up Jota for the other in a 2-0 win over Dundee United.

It turns out it is a popular song within the team’s dressing room, even if it makes the player himself a tad awkward.

Jota confirmed: “Our team bond is definitely a key factor in our success. We are always trying to help everyone, every single day.

“And actually, we really like the song! His reaction is always really funny, so that was another good moment for us in that game. I was just grateful that he put that cross in and that I could score.”

“Does he get embarrassed by his song? Yeah! Aaron is definitely a special guy, but in a good way. When the song comes on, it’s always funny for us because we all start to sing and he doesn’t know what to do! It’s always good fun.”

Mooy was one of the summer arrivals and took a wee bit of time to get up to speed and since Christmas Eve he has started most games, scoring five and setting up three. He and Jota have been joined by four more signings in January giving Ange Postecoglou even more strength in depth, even if the Portuguese winger was reluctant to confirm it is the strongest squad Celtic have had since he joined in the summer of 2021.

“I’m not sure about that, because every player is different and everyone brings something different to the team,” he said. “The players who are here right now can give us certain things that help us to develop our game, but the players who aren’t here anymore, they were very helpful as well. As long as we stick to our principles and we can perform the way the manager wants, I think we will be fine.”