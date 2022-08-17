‘He’s some man, KT’ - Celtic reaction to former favourite becoming Arsenal docuseries break-out star

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum McGregor celebrates Celtic's 2018 Betfred Cup win with Kieran Tierney and is now enjoying watching the full-back in his role as Arsenal main man in the docuseries going behind the scenes at the London club. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group).

As the former has become an author with the publication of a book entitled The Making of a Celtic Captain – the Callum McGregor Story, so the Arsenal full-back formerly of the Parkhead parish has become the break-out star of Amazon’s latest All Or Nothing docuseries, a line of programming charting the behind the scenes goings-on at English football clubs. Tierney is front and centre of the deep-dive into events at the London club across last season. And even knowing the boyhood Celtic supporter inside out from both their playing days together in Glasgow and with the Scotland international team, McGregor has been left mightily impressed with his ease and wit in front of the camera.

“He’s some man, isn’t he? He’s come across really well and it’s good to see him so prominent in the changing room,” the 29-year-old said. “I already knew he would be, but it’s nice to see him coming across so well on the programme. His patter is still half decent, he’s quite lively. I’m not sure I’d fancy a fly in the wall job with the cameras up here though…”

McGregor wouldn’t have fancied himself as an author until approached by the club to chronicle his rise through the Celtic ranks that last season culminated in him leading the club to title success, but found the experience of putting together his book pleasantly surprising. These tomes can often be the opportunity to settle scores. However, as a quadruple treble winner and key figure in the club’s nine-in-a-row run, the amiable midfielder had too many good times to reflect on for the letdowns to be vented over.

“I haven’t slaughtered anyone, it’s not really my style…” he said. “I haven’t really had to because when you look back over my time at the club there’s been a lot of success. I’d be so focused on moving forward I’d forgotten half the stuff. I don’t tend to look back but when you are doing these things it does force you to a bit and there are overwhelmingly more positive memories than negatives ones. That’s all you can hope to do in football. When you see those achievements you know you are on the right track and it just makes you work harder to make sure there are more to come. It just makes you hungry for more stories to tell.”

