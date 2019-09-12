FIFA 20

Here's the most highly rated Scottish players on FIFA 20 - featuring stars from Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool & more

These days, no football news, tends to stay under wraps until the intended reveal. Be it a new kit release or even a fresh player signing, the news tends to filter through often weeks in advance of the event.

There's still a couple of weeks to go until the hotly-anticipated FIFA 20 release, but the player ratings have already been leaked online. Here's a look at the most highly-rated Scottish players on the game this season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the countries top stars, ranked from the lowest to the highest rating.

Overall rating: 74. PAC: 64. SHO: 64. PAS: 76. DRI: 75. DEF: 49. PHY: 53.

1. Barry Bannan - Sheffield Wednesday

Overall rating: 74. PAC: 64. SHO: 64. PAS: 76. DRI: 75. DEF: 49. PHY: 53.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Overall rating: 74. PAC: 67. SHO: 71. PAS: 57. DRI: 68. DEF: 34. PHY: 72.

2. Oliver McBurnie - Sheffield United

Overall rating: 74. PAC: 67. SHO: 71. PAS: 57. DRI: 68. DEF: 34. PHY: 72.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Overall rating: 74. PAC: 51. SHO: 35. PAS: 54. DRI: 58. DEF: 74. PHY: 77.

3. Liam Cooper - Leeds United

Overall rating: 74. PAC: 51. SHO: 35. PAS: 54. DRI: 58. DEF: 74. PHY: 77.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Overall rating: 74. PAC: 65. SHO: 52. PAS: 67. DRI: 71. DEF: 71. PHY: 79.

4. Ryan Jack - Rangers

Overall rating: 74. PAC: 65. SHO: 52. PAS: 67. DRI: 71. DEF: 71. PHY: 79.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6