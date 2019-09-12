Here's the most highly rated Scottish players on FIFA 20 - featuring stars from Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool & more

There's still a couple of weeks to go until the hotly-anticipated FIFA 20 release, but the player ratings have already been leaked online. Here's a look at the most highly-rated Scottish players on the game this season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the countries top stars, ranked from the lowest to the highest rating.

1. Barry Bannan - Sheffield Wednesday Overall rating: 74. PAC: 64. SHO: 64. PAS: 76. DRI: 75. DEF: 49. PHY: 53.

2. Oliver McBurnie - Sheffield United Overall rating: 74. PAC: 67. SHO: 71. PAS: 57. DRI: 68. DEF: 34. PHY: 72.

3. Liam Cooper - Leeds United Overall rating: 74. PAC: 51. SHO: 35. PAS: 54. DRI: 58. DEF: 74. PHY: 77.

4. Ryan Jack - Rangers Overall rating: 74. PAC: 65. SHO: 52. PAS: 67. DRI: 71. DEF: 71. PHY: 79.

