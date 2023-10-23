Celtic were comprehensive 4-1 victors over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday to restore their seven-point lead at the top of the cinch Premiership. Mark Atkinson runs you through some of the takeaways ...

O'Riley v Furuhashi

Everything at Celtic is about Matt O'Riley right now. The 22-year-old midfielder is in a such a rich vein of form and plundered his sixth goal of the season against the Jambos with a sumptuous finish. Manager Brendan Rodgers has challenged the Dane to score more. “When I was younger yeah, coming through the Fulham academy, I used to score quite a lot of goals," O'Riley revealed “So, it was something that I always knew and was aware of that I was able to do. I don’t know what my best tally is, when I was 13 or 14 I probably scored about 30 odd goals, but I’m not sure it’s the same as men’s football! But that would be nice.” He currently sits top of the scoring charts in the league, ahead of last season's golden boot winner and Kyogo Furuhashi. “We haven’t even joked about it once to be fair!" O'Riley revealed. "He’s too down to earth and I’m probably not the kind of guy that would nibble on it either. We’ve got a very good relationship, I think that shows on the pitch as well. Neither of us would try to be selfish and try to score ourselves, it’s all about what is the best decision for the team in that moment. I think that is reflected in the way we play.”

Palestine flags

To the surprise of absolutely nobody inside Tynecastle, the majority of the 576 supporters in the Celtic end raised Palestinian flags as the team emerged. The row between The Green Brigade and the Celtic hierarchy over political statements at matches will be taken up a notch further when the Glasgow club host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League, with the fan group urging spectators to show their support for Palestine as the war in the Middle East rages on.

Naismith needs a statement win