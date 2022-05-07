Hearts call out referee Don Robertson following Celtic Park loss: 'It was blatant'

Referee Don Robertson was called out by Hearts manager Robbe Neilson and his defender Toby Sibbick for missing a Callum McGregor foul on the Tynecastle player in the lead-up to Celtic's equalising first goal. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

And Neilson’s sense of frustration was shared and amplified by Toby Sibbick who appeared fouled by Callum McGregor in the lead-up to the home side equalising on the half hour mark. The Tyneastle manager did not dispute the quality of the champions-elect, ultimately - pointing to their ability to bring on five internationals from the bench as he could only make two changes - but was exasperated that after going one-up in the opening minutes, Celtic turned the encounter on its head with a quick double that required Robertson to miss an infringement on Sibbick for the first.

“It is a free kick,” said Neilson. “I have seen it again and am pretty sure you will agree. These key decisions when you come here, you have got to get them. That was the disappointment with the ref. I thought it was a pretty simple one to get and he doesn’t get it right. The second one for the goal [crossing the line] is the right decision – borderline, but right – so those two goals, one he has got right, one he has got wrong and that is the difference. So I am frustrated about the first goal, [I didn’t speak to him] to be honest, it is not worth it. Don was the same at Easter Road so I will just keep my mouth shut. We have a big game coming up in a couple of weeks time [with the Scottish Cup final].”

Sibbick, meanwhile, proved even more infuriated than his manager. ‘It’s a blatant one,” said the English defender. “I haven’t seen it back yet. But he’s come from the side or behind me, and just swiped my legs and got the ball. I thought the ref was going to give it but he didn’t and they went down the other end and scored. ‘It was a key moment at 1-0, we were defending well, they didn’t have space to play.

‘If the ref gives that as a foul then we get a set piece and it’s a goal scoring chance for us. But they’ve got the quality to go down the other end and score. I tried to talk to the ref but he wasn’t trying to listen. He said he won the ball but I think it’s a foul. Even the second goal, I think Gino [Josh Ginnelly] kicked it on to their player for our throw in but he gave it to them. Trying to talk to the ref is tough and, with the crowd behind them as well, he’s going to get influenced. It’s a tough one really.”

