'He's training well' - Neil Lennon gives update on Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Neil Lennon has broken his silence over Celtic forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

The Ivorian striker was sent on as a late sub in the Champions League third qualifying round second-leg tie against Cluj as the Hoops boss attempted to rescue the game, but that has been his only first-team game-time so far this term.

The former Dunajska Streda hitman suffered an injury during pre-season against Wiener Sportclub, but didn't feature during Saturday's Betfred Cup tie with Dunfermline.

However, Lennon has reassured fans that the 22-year-old is very much in his plans.

Speaking to the Celtic View, Lennon said: "Bayo’s been back training and was on the bench at the weekend.

"He’s obviously still got a bit to go to get his match fitness up. But he’s fully recovered and training well.”

Celtic opted not to assign one of the overage spots in their Colts team for the Glasgow Cup clash with Clyde during midweek, while the Daloa-born player - who hit 22 goals in 32 matches for Dunajska Streda - looks unlikely to feature much, if at all, against AIK or Hearts at the weekend, and with the first Old Firm game against Rangers on the horizon, it could be a while yet before Bayo gets a chance to make an impact.