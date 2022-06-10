'He richly deserves this': Celtic to pay tribute to Artur Boruc with trip to Poland

Former Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc (centre) joins the Legia Warsaw fans during the Europa League play off second leg between Rangers and Legia Warsaw at Ibrox in 2019.

The Scottish champions have been invited by Legia Warsaw to take part in the special tribute match on July 20.

Boruc, 42, became a firm fans' favourite during his five years with Celtic between 2005 and 2010. He won three league titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

The goalkeeper – who won 65 caps for Poland – has been with Legia for eight years over the course of two spells and also played for Fiorentina, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is looking forward to being part of the match.

"Artur is a huge character and was a massive part of Celtic for a number of years performing brilliantly for the club domestically and in Europe and he will always be so highly regarded by everyone here," he told the Celtic website.

"We are looking forward to playing our part in this tribute to Artur, something he richly deserves after such a long and successful career covering Legia Warsaw, Celtic and a number of other clubs."

The match against the Poles will form part of Celtic's pre-season preparations ahead of their cinch Premiership title defence and Champions League group-stage participation.