‘He is making good progress’ - Neil Lennon updates Celtic fans on Leigh Griffiths

Neil Lennon has revealed Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is back training after being out since December with personal problems,

Although still some way off being included with the wider squad, the return of the Scotland international is a boost for club and country.

Leigh Griffiths is back in training - but still some way off the first team, according to Neil Lennon. File picture: SNS Group

Lennon said last month that it wasn’t beyond the realms of possibility that Griffiths could be fit for his country’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium in early June.

The interim Celtic boss is happy to see the return of the former Wolves and Hibs striker after a fitness assessment last week, and gave an update on the player ahead of Celtic’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Aberdeen this weekend.

Lennon said: “It went well. Leigh is running on the grass and doing a little more conditions work.

“He is making good progress. He has another couple of weeks of work before we can throw him in with the rest of the squad.”