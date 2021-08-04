Hart and Furuhashi to start - is this the Celtic starting XI to face Jablonec?
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has some decisions to make over his starting XI for the Europa League tie against Jablonec tomorrow.
The arrival of Joe Hart is likely to mean a change in the goalkeeping position but there could be other tweaks to the team as the Greek-Australian coach looks for his first win at the fourth attempt following the Champions League exit to FC Midtjylland and the opening Scottish Premiership defeat to Hearts.
New signing Kyogo Furuhashi could also make his first Celtic start after earning his debut off the bench in the loss at Tynecastle, with Postecoglou stating that the Japanese forward is looking sharp and ready to play a “bigger part” than he did at the weekend.
However, James McCarthy, who also joined the Hoops this week following his departure from Crystal Palace, will not feature as he is not considered match ready and has not travelled with the squad to the Czech Republic.
Ryan Christie could also come into the manager’s thoughts after a substitute appearance at the weekend as Postecoglou considers freshening up his attack in the search for a winning formula.
Here is our predicted Celtic starting XI for the big match against the Czech side: