Hart and Furuhashi to start - is this the Celtic starting XI to face Jablonec?

The arrival of Joe Hart is likely to mean a change in the goalkeeping position but there could be other tweaks to the team as the Greek-Australian coach looks for his first win at the fourth attempt following the Champions League exit to FC Midtjylland and the opening Scottish Premiership defeat to Hearts.

New signing Kyogo Furuhashi could also make his first Celtic start after earning his debut off the bench in the loss at Tynecastle, with Postecoglou stating that the Japanese forward is looking sharp and ready to play a “bigger part” than he did at the weekend.

However, James McCarthy, who also joined the Hoops this week following his departure from Crystal Palace, will not feature as he is not considered match ready and has not travelled with the squad to the Czech Republic.

Ryan Christie could also come into the manager’s thoughts after a substitute appearance at the weekend as Postecoglou considers freshening up his attack in the search for a winning formula.

Here is our predicted Celtic starting XI for the big match against the Czech side:

1. GK - Joe Hart Given the troubles Celtic have had in the goalkeeping position it would be a surprise if the former England stopper wasn't pitched straight in for his European debut despite only joining the club this week

2. RB - Anthony Ralston The right-back may not be the biggest name in the squad but has been one of the more dependable performers under Postecoglou and scored a cracker against Hearts at the weekend.

3. LB - Greg Taylor The Scotland international has been an ever present under Postecoglou thus far

4. DC - Carl Starfelt The Swedish centre-half will hope his second Celtic appearance goes better than his first after suffering defeat to Hearts on his debut