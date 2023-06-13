Harald Brattbakk on flux at Celtic and potential Norwegian transfer coup

Celebrations were still in full swing after Celtic successfully derailed Rangers’ ten-in-a-row bid when manager Wim Jansen put a dampener on things by confirming he was leaving.

Former Celtic striker Harald Brattbakk was at Hampden Park yesterday and cast his eye over the current situation at Parkhead (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

That was 1998 – 25 years ago last month, in fact. But the similarities with the current situation are stark. Celtic are once again on the lookout for a new manager while the last scraps of ticker tape are still being swept from the streets around Parkhead.

Jansen won two out of three trophies (only the Scottish Cup, won by Hearts, eluded the Dutchman). Ange Postecoglou lifted all three major titles and the wrench at seeing him skip off to Tottenham Hotspur within 48 hours of sealing the treble is being sorely felt by Celtic fans.

Harald Brattbakk recalls the sense of flux when Jansen departed while the team were preparing to play a friendly in Lisbon. The Norwegian's goal against St Johnstone to put Celtic 2-0 up memorably sealed the league title.

That was as good as it got for the striker at Celtic while the club only won one more League Cup before Martin O’Neill’s arrival in 2000.

Brattbakk analysed the current situation at Celtic during a media event yesterday at Hampden Park. The former striker had already made a point of visiting former Celtic assistant manager Murdo MacLeod, who is recovering after heart surgery.

“It all depends on the players coming in (after Postecoglou's exit),” he said. “I was part of Wim and Murdo’s plans. I guess a lot of the players came in to work with Ange so that could make a difference. Probably some players will move on as well and that will make a difference.

“We had Jozef Venglos who came in and I didn’t know anything about him at that time. He wanted to pick his own players. There is always disruption when a manager leaves.

“I have had this discussion about my former club Rosenborg,” he added. "They have had 17 managers in the last 20 years and that is far too much. I think what is really important for a club is to have a policy for when a manager leaves.

“They need a clear plan going forward and that is missing more often than not with clubs. From Celtic’s point of view money doesn't always buy you out of problems.”

Bookmakers currently make Brendan Rodgers favourite to make a stunning return to Celtic. Brattbakk dismissed the old adage about never going back. He returned twice to play for first club Rosenborg with great success.

“When I did that as a player it wasn’t tricky,” he said. “It wasn't easy but it wasn't a challenge. I always came back to clubs where I knew what was going on. Brendan left in 2019 so that is only four years ago. It should be OK.”

There are others on Celtic’s managerial shortlist. One is reported to be Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen, Brattbakk's compatriot. “He has proven in Europe he can play against the best ones," he said. "The best examples are Roma and Celtic a couple of years ago. Bodo/Glimt outplayed both."

Brattbakk’s latest arrival in Scotland was perfectly timed. Not not only have Celtic been linked with a Norwegian manager, but negotiations to sign a starlet from the country also appear to be progressing well. Norwegian media have reported that Valerenga midfielder Odin Thiago Holm has been the subject of a £2 million bid from Celtic.

“He’s from my hometown (Trondheim),” said Brattbakk. “He’s exciting and he moved from home quite early to Valerenga. He’s been consistently good and he is one of those players who are still young, but also good.

“How well he would fit into a Celtic team I wouldn’t know because I don’t know who the manager is going to be!

“I would say he is more attacking than defensive,” he continued. “Certainly his work ethic is really good. He runs a lot and is one of those players who you don’t see all of the time during games, but he is right behind you, backing you up or he is just in front of you taking charge. I think he’s been at a good place developing.”

"He is discussed every year. He was only 17 when he left and has been three years at Valerenga, I think. The manager wanted to play him young, so he’s got quite a few games at a high level. You can see that he has got potential.

“Compared to say a Martin Odegaard, maybe he has the same potential, but Odegaard got the potential out when he was 15.

“You could see he would become really good. With Holm, it is a bit different and it is always exciting to see when players move if they are able to reach the next level. You would think they have got it, but you don’t know until they try.

“I think he would bring something new to the table. That’s always a good thing for any manager who comes to have a player who could be filling a different role or be the last piece of a puzzle.”

It’s said the 20-year-old officially changed his name to include that of Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara. They might hail from the same streets, but Brattbakk was unable to confirm this piece of gossip.

"His dad is also really into football, so it is maybe not by coincidence!” he said.