Hannes Wolf: Two clubs rivalling Celtic for signature of Austrian midfielder - loan deal could be option

Hannes Wolf of Borussia Moenchengladbach, right, tackles Thorgan Hazard of Borussia Dortmund.

Wolf joined Gladbach from RB Leipzing on a permanent deal for £8million this summer following a successful loan spell, but has struggled to secure a permanent place in the German club’s starting XI.

Manager Adi Hutter is prepared to let Wolf leave the club on loan in January, but his availability has put many clubs in Europe on alert.

Celtic have been monitoring the attacking midfielder, who plays predominantly in a No 10 role, for some time, but German news outlet Bild suggest that Turkish club Trabzonspor and Rapid Vienna in his homeland would also be keen to sign him.