Gustaf Lagerbielke signs for Celtic and reveals 'first thing you think of when hear name Celtic'

The 23-year-old defender won his first Sweden cap in January in a friendly win over Iceland and is excited to be continuing his career at Parkhead. Lagerbielke, whose move is subject to international clearance, told Celtic’s website: “It feels really good, and I’m really excited and proud to be here. The first thing you think of when you hear the name Celtic is obviously the fans, this stadium and the atmosphere the fans create here. And also, all the good players who have played here and who are playing here now, so I’m really excited to play with them and hopefully win a lot of games and titles.”

Lagerbielke becomes the sixth player that Brendan Rodgers has brought to Parkhead this summer, joining Marco Tilio, Odin Holm, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Yang Hyun-jun and Maik Nawrocki. Celtic manager Rodgers said: “We are really pleased to finalise the deal for Gustaf to join the club. He is an exciting, talented young player who has great attributes and someone who I think is ready for the challenges that Celtic will bring. I know he is really hungry to achieve success with us. We think he will bring even more quality to our squad and we really look forward to working with him.”

Lagerbielke is the latest Swedish player to join Celtic – fellow defender Carl Starfelt left the club earlier this month – and the new recruit will also wear the number four jersey.