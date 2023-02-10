Greg Taylor has warned English Premier League suitors that turning Ange Postecoglou's head may be easier said than done after insisting the Celtic manager is already in a “big job” that he “loves”.

Postecoglou is believed to be one of the candidates Leeds are considering as they look to replace the sacked Jesse Marsch, with the Australian having previously been linked with vacancies at Wolves, Everton and Chelsea. Taylor insists Celtic players are ignoring the speculation ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup fifth round hosting of St Mirren with the left-back firmly of the belief that Postecoglou is more than happy in his current role at Parkhead.

"He's in a big job here," Taylor emphasised. "We're a massive club and I'm sure he loves it because we all love playing under him and playing for this club, so that's all we focus on. We don't focus on outer noise or these things. We focus on what we can control and that's improving every day, trying to find our best levels in training and if we do that it means we'll be ready for the game at the weekend. That's all we've done this week. We all love playing under the manager and we're all trying to impress him every day. Of course [the interest is to be expected]. We've won a lot of games and doing it playing attacking football. But I think there's also a lot of development and improvement we can do in the coming months and years. Hopefully that's what we will do."

Taylor's own future at the club is settled for the next two years at least with the defender under contract until 2025 with no thoughts yet of what might happen beyond the expiry of his current deal. "I generally just focus on the next day," he said. "I've got so many improvements in my game that I still have to make and I try to improve every day. I love playing for this club. It's an enormous club. We get 60,000 every week and we play an attacking brand of football under a great manager. I do love every minute of it but I don't even look as far as the next week never mind two years down the line."