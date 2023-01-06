Greg Taylor injury timeline revealed as Celtic left-back set for spell on sidelines

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor faces at least two weeks out with a hamstring injury.

The Scotland international went off in the first half of Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Rangers on Monday after aggravating a problem he had experienced in his previous match.

Taylor has been a key player for Celtic this season, holding off competition from £3.75million summer signing Alexandro Bernabei to start 22 of the 29 matches played in all competitions thus far.

Ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership contest with Kilmarnock, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Greg has got a slight hamstring (injury) so we got a scan. It’s not too serious but he will definitely miss a couple of weeks.”

Celtic's Greg Taylor goes off injured during the first half of Monday's 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Sead Haksabanovic will remain out for the Killie game along with Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy.