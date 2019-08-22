Green Brigade unveil pointed message to Celtic hierarchy with Parkhead banner

Celtic supporters group Green Brigade have warned the club’s board not to ‘sleep at the wheel’ with a banner unveiled at Celtic Park.
For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
The banner shows manager Neil Lennon in a car between chief executive Peter Lawwell and majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.
Although with the image, the words ‘Don’t sleep at wheel’ are spelled out.
This comes after a frustrating week for fans of the Parkhead club after they were surprisingly knocked out of the Champions League by Cluj and were held to a draw inside 90 minutes by Championship side Dunfermline before advancing to the next round of the Betfred Cup after extra time.
With Rangers purportedly a stronger opponent for the Ladbrokes Premiership title, the Green Brigade have sent a message to those in charge to ensure they don’t get complacent and risk losing out on the chance to win ten titles in a row.
The banner was on display prior to the club’s fixture with AIK in the Europa League play-off round.