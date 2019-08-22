Green Brigade unveil pointed message to Celtic hierarchy with Parkhead banner

Celtic supporters group Green Brigade have warned the club’s board not to ‘sleep at the wheel’ with a banner unveiled at Celtic Park.

Celtic supporters unfurl a banner. Picture: SNS

The banner shows manager Neil Lennon in a car between chief executive Peter Lawwell and majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Although with the image, the words ‘Don’t sleep at wheel’ are spelled out.

This comes after a frustrating week for fans of the Parkhead club after they were surprisingly knocked out of the Champions League by Cluj and were held to a draw inside 90 minutes by Championship side Dunfermline before advancing to the next round of the Betfred Cup after extra time.

With Rangers purportedly a stronger opponent for the Ladbrokes Premiership title, the Green Brigade have sent a message to those in charge to ensure they don’t get complacent and risk losing out on the chance to win ten titles in a row.

The banner was on display prior to the club’s fixture with AIK in the Europa League play-off round.