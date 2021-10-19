Green Brigade unveil anti-Uefa banner before Ferencvaros clash as Celtic fans rail against kick-off time

The Green Brigade unveiled a banner hitting out at Uefa ahead of their side’s Europa League clash with Ferencvaros.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 3:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 3:46 pm
Celtic fans display a banner against Uefa prior to their Europa League match with Ferencvaros. Picture: SNS
The Celtic fans group expressed their frustration with the kick-off time for the European contest in Glasgow, which is being held at 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The banner read: “F*** Uefa. Conundrum clue: Fans before TV.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Police Scotland instructions meant Celtic couldn’t play Ferencvaros at home on matchday four due to the Cop26 event in Glasgow taking place then.

It meant the match was rescheduled for matchday three, but the game was moved to the Tuesday over fears of having both Celtic and Rangers playing at home on the same evening, with Rangers due to face Brondby on Thursday.

With Uefa wishing to avoid a clash with Champions League fixtures in the evening, the match was scheduled for an afternoon kick-off.

Despite the awkward time, Celtic fans still turned up to the European encounter in their droves to cheer Ange Postecoglou’s team on.

