Green Brigade protest minute's silence and poppies, clubs lining up to sign Rangers ace in January, Celtic boss hints at deal for wide man, Rangers ban supporter - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Monday's Scottish football news and gossip. Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Livingston. 1. Green Brigade protest Celtic fans group The Green Brigade protested the remembrance minute's silence at Parkhead and chanting "stick your f****** poppy up your a**e" during the 2-0 victory over Motherwell. (Scottish Sun) 2. Gerrard: Holt wide of mark Steven Gerrard claimed Livingston manager Gary Holt was wide of the mark with his pre-match comments while his Rangers team were spot-on with their performance. (The Scotsman) 3. Hearts OK with Naismith call-up Hearts have welcomed Steven Naismiths Scotland call-up after talks between interim manager Austin MacPhee and national coach Steve Clarke. (The Scotsman) 4. Lennon: Kennedy not going anywhere Celtic manager Neil Lennon has insisted his assistant John Kennedy wont be going anywhere despite being linked with the vacancy at Hibs. (Evening News)