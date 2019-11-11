G

Green Brigade protest minute's silence and poppies, clubs lining up to sign Rangers ace in January, Celtic boss hints at deal for wide man, Rangers ban supporter - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Livingston.

Celtic fans group The Green Brigade protested the remembrance minute's silence at Parkhead and chanting "stick your f****** poppy up your a**e" during the 2-0 victory over Motherwell. (Scottish Sun)

1. Green Brigade protest

Steven Gerrard claimed Livingston manager Gary Holt was wide of the mark with his pre-match comments while his Rangers team were spot-on with their performance. (The Scotsman)

2. Gerrard: Holt wide of mark

Hearts have welcomed Steven Naismiths Scotland call-up after talks between interim manager Austin MacPhee and national coach Steve Clarke. (The Scotsman)

3. Hearts OK with Naismith call-up

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has insisted his assistant John Kennedy wont be going anywhere despite being linked with the vacancy at Hibs. (Evening News)

4. Lennon: Kennedy not going anywhere

