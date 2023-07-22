'Got what you came to get? Maybe?': Fuming ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou bites back at 'Kane No 9' shirt jibe

All Sections
Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was quick to shoot down a prank from a German journalist during a Tottenham Hotspur over the future of his star striker Harry Kane.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 14:35 BST
New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was not impressed by the prank.

The 30-year-old England captain has been heavily linked with a move from Spurs to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, with reports claiming that Kane’s preference is to leave the North London outfit and play in Germany’s top flight. Bayern have the lure of Champions League football, with Spurs not involved in continental competition this year.

Tottenham are currently in Thailand for a pre-season friendly against Leicester City on Sunday and Postecoglou was subject of a joke from a reporter, who brought a Bayern shirt with “Kane No 9” printed on the back. The move understandably did not go down well with Postecoglou.

When asked for his opinion, Postecoglou – who left Celtic for Spurs this summer – responded: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Did you get a good laugh for it? Got what you came to get? Maybe? Very good. You came a long way for that, thank you.”

