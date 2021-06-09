Goodbye? Ange Postecoglou waves to Yokohama F.Marinos fans as Celtic manager links continue

Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

But the Yokohamas F.Marinos manager’s actions at the end of his side’s thrilling – and shocking – Emperor’s Cup exit to fourth division Honda FC hinted the J-League club’s fans may have seen the last of the Australian in Japan.

After defeat to the fourth division amateurs on penalties – in a bizarre match which also included an opener scored by Honda goalkeeper Yuki Kusumoto – Postecoglou walked to the Yokohama fans and gestured fondly to the crowd before returning to the dressing room.

According to weekend reports, his move to Celtic as Neil Lennon’s replacement is to be confirmed this week and the boss is expected to fly to Scotland – but the Asian Cup winning manager refused to be drawn on the links after his weekend match against Consadole Sapporo.