Goodbye? Ange Postecoglou waves to Yokohama F.Marinos fans as Celtic manager links continue

Celtic managerial target Ange Postecoglou refused to speak about the Celtic manager’s role last week despite heavy links with the vacancy at Parkhead.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 2:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:04 pm
Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

But the Yokohamas F.Marinos manager’s actions at the end of his side’s thrilling – and shocking – Emperor’s Cup exit to fourth division Honda FC hinted the J-League club’s fans may have seen the last of the Australian in Japan.

After defeat to the fourth division amateurs on penalties – in a bizarre match which also included an opener scored by Honda goalkeeper Yuki Kusumoto – Postecoglou walked to the Yokohama fans and gestured fondly to the crowd before returning to the dressing room.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

According to weekend reports, his move to Celtic as Neil Lennon’s replacement is to be confirmed this week and the boss is expected to fly to Scotland – but the Asian Cup winning manager refused to be drawn on the links after his weekend match against Consadole Sapporo.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.