Giorgos Giakoumakis transfer latest: Danish club in 'dialogue' but 'cannot meet' Celtic asking price

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has emerged as a transfer target for FC Midtjylland but the Danish club could be priced out of the running.

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis is attracting interest from Denmark. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Greek international has become unsettled at Parkhead after failing to agree terms on a new contract and is now said to be open to a move elsewhere. Several clubs have been linked with the 28-year-old, with sides in Japan and Saudi Arabia said to be showing an interest.

Scandinavia has now been added to the list of possible destinations as, according to a report by Danish outlet BT Sporten, "dialogue" has taken place with Midtjylland over a possible transfer. The Danish Superlig side are currently seventh in their league standings and in need of extra firepower to seal a European place for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Celtc's asking price for the forward - reported to be in the region of £5m - could prove a potential stumbling block as it is over and above what Midtjylland would be prepared to pay and would require them to break their previous transfer record of £4.5m.

Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos tweeted: "FC Midtjylland at the moment cannot meet Celtic demands (€6-7m.) for Greece international striker Giorgos Giakoumakis."

Signed for £2.5m move from Dutch side VVV Venlo in August 2021, Giakoumakis has an impressive scoring rate of 25 goals in 55 matches for Celtic.

Most of his appearances have come from the substitutes bench with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou preferring Kyogo Furuhashi as his first-choice centre-forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad