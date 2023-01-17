Giorgos Giakoumakis remains a Celtic player ahead of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren despite mounting speculation over a transfer.

Giorgos Giakoumakis remains a Celtic player ahead of the midweek fixture against St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Urawa Red Diamonds are reported to be close to securing a £3.5million switch to Japan for the Greece striker, but Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he has not had any definite information on a deal from chief executive Michael Nicholson.

“It is pretty much the same,” Postecoglou said. “As I said, Michael is dealing with all that stuff and, as we sit right here, nobody is leaving or coming.

“There is always going to be speculation around the place but from our perspective at this moment there is nothing definite happening.”

Speculation has surrounded Giakoumakis since it was revealed last month that talks over a new contract had stalled, while it was reported in the player’s homeland that he was keen to move on and increase his salary which was reduced when he moved to Glasgow from Dutch side VVV Venlo.

Giakoumakis has since scored 26 goals in 57 appearances for the club, the latest coming in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

Afterwards, the 28-year-old fuelled speculation of an impending departure with an Instagram post which read: "Enjoy every moment like it's your last!

