The Greece international is expected to depart the Glasgow club in the January transfer window after negotations over an improved contract broke down with the player becoming frustrated at his status as second choice striker behind Kyogo Furuhashi.
Serie A side Sampdoria have also been credited with an interest, but it appears Urawa have won the race for his services with Japanese outlet Sponichi reporting that a transfer fee has been agreed, with the 28-year-old set to undergo a medical ahead of joining the J-League club.
All eyes will now be on whether Giakoumakis is named in the squad for Celtic's Viaplay Cup semi-final clash against Kilmarnock at Hampden on Saturday evening.
His seemingly imminent departure could see Celtic move for a new frontman after reports emerged that their bid to land South Korean World Cup star Cho Geu-sung has hit the buffers.
Celtic had submitted an offer for the 24-year-old, along with Bundesliga side Mainz and MLS outfit Minnesota United, but it is claimed that the player has decided to remain with Jeonbuk Hyundai until the summer.
Celtic have also been linked with moves for fellow South Korean Oh Hyeon-gyu as well as Polish striker Szymon Wlodarczyk from Gornik Zabrze.