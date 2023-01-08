Giorgos Giakoumakis Celtic exit gathers pace as Urawa Red Diamonds make their move

The 28-year-old forward has been the subject of much speculation after talks on a new contract broke down. Playing second fiddle currently to Kyogo Furuhashi in the Celtic team, the Greek internationalist looks set to depart Parkhead in the transfer window and a move to Asia is on the cards after the J-League club made their move.
Reports in Japan suggest that Saitama-based Urawa Red Diamonds, who are bankrolled by Mitsubishi and are looking to invest in their squad following a disappointing recent campaign, have agreed terms with Celtic and are set to offer Giakoumakis a big-money contract.
Giakoumakis was signed by Celtic 18 months ago from VVV Venlo in the Netherlands and despite being hampered by injury and also being largely behind Furuhashi, he has contributed to the team. He came on as a sub in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.