Giorgos Giakoumakis Celtic exit gathers pace as Urawa Red Diamonds make their move

Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds are closing in on a deal to sign Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, according to reports.

The 28-year-old forward has been the subject of much speculation after talks on a new contract broke down. Playing second fiddle currently to Kyogo Furuhashi in the Celtic team, the Greek internationalist looks set to depart Parkhead in the transfer window and a move to Asia is on the cards after the J-League club made their move.

Reports in Japan suggest that Saitama-based Urawa Red Diamonds, who are bankrolled by Mitsubishi and are looking to invest in their squad following a disappointing recent campaign, have agreed terms with Celtic and are set to offer Giakoumakis a big-money contract.

