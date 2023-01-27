Giorgios Giakoumakis 'given green light' to complete big-money move away from Celtic

The Scottish Sun say that the 28-year-old has been given the green light to fly to Amsterdam and tie up the formalities of his move to the Japanese J-League club. Urawa Red Diamonds have agreed a £4million fee with Celtic for Giakoumakis’ services and barring any late hitches, he should have his move concluded in the coming days. MLS outfit Atlanta United has also shown serious interest in the Greece internationalist, while Serie A team Sampdoria have also been credited with an interest.