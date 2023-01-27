News you can trust since 1817
Giorgios Giakoumakis 'given green light' to complete big-money move away from Celtic

Celtic have granted Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis permission to have a medical with Urawa Red Diamonds, according to reports.

By Ross McLeish
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 8:53pm

The Scottish Sun say that the 28-year-old has been given the green light to fly to Amsterdam and tie up the formalities of his move to the Japanese J-League club. Urawa Red Diamonds have agreed a £4million fee with Celtic for Giakoumakis’ services and barring any late hitches, he should have his move concluded in the coming days. MLS outfit Atlanta United has also shown serious interest in the Greece internationalist, while Serie A team Sampdoria have also been credited with an interest.

Giakoumakis, however, is now set to significantly increase his wages with a move to Asia. Signed from VVV Venlo in the summer of 2021, he has contributed to Celtic’s success under manager Ange Postecoglou but is behind Kyogo Furuhashi in the pecking order and wants first-team football as well as enhanced terms to his contract.

Giorgos Giakoumakis is finally set to depart Celtic.