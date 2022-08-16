Giorgios Giakoumakis: Celtic 'rebuff EPL approaches' - the four clubs likely to want 'untouchable' forward
Celtic have turned down approaches for their striker Giorgios Giakoumakis, according to reports.
Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, who specialises in transfer stories, claims that Celtic have no interest in selling their “untouchable” Greek internationalist.
Romano wrote on Twitter: “There were clubs interested in Georgios Giakoumakis as he's doing great with Celtic, also approached by Premier League clubs in the last few days. Celtic have absolutely no intention to sell him: untouchable. #Celtic. He's key player - also, Giakoumakis is happy at Celtic.”
Giakoumakis signed for Celtic last summer from VVV Venlo and is under contract for another four years. Celtic paid £2.5million for him and he has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances.
Celtic sold Odsonne Edouard to Crystal Palace a year ago but are clearly in no mood to entertain bids for Giakoumakis. Everton are in the market for new forwards due to an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the sale of Richarlison, while Brighton and Hove Albion are also looking at options, with Neal Maupay set to depart. Premier League new boys Fulham Athletic and Bournemouth are also exploring further options in attack.