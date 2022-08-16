Giorgios Giakoumakis: Celtic 'rebuff EPL approaches' - the four clubs likely to want 'untouchable' forward

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giorgios Giakoumakis is reportedly courting interest from the English Premier League.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, who specialises in transfer stories, claims that Celtic have no interest in selling their “untouchable” Greek internationalist.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “There were clubs interested in Georgios Giakoumakis as he's doing great with Celtic, also approached by Premier League clubs in the last few days. Celtic have absolutely no intention to sell him: untouchable. #Celtic. He's key player - also, Giakoumakis is happy at Celtic.”

Giakoumakis signed for Celtic last summer from VVV Venlo and is under contract for another four years. Celtic paid £2.5million for him and he has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances.