Celtic striker Giorgios Giakoumakis scored a hat-trick at the weekend.

The Greek scored all three goals in Celtic’s 3-2 win over Dundee to move them three points clear at the top of the league.

Giakoumakis is still some way behind Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos and Ross County’s Regan Charles Cook, six goals off the duo, but former Celtic man Charlie Nicholas believes he can finish top of the charts come May.

And writing in his Daily Express column, Nicholas also posed the question as to how Celtic will line up when Kyogo Furuhashi returns to the starting XI from injury.

"Giorgos Giakoumakis is hitting form and the Celtic striker should have the Premiership's top goalscorer award in his sights,” said Nicholas.

"Giakoumakis is six behind joint leaders Alfredo Morelos and Regan Charles-Cook, who are on 11 goals, but the Greek can overtake both if he continues to play with the same confidence he did last weekend.

"He got a good hat-trick against Dundee and you can see he also tries to bring his team-mates into play with his link-up work.