'Get him a club' - Ex-Celtic star Leigh Griffiths training with Premiership rivals

Manager David Martindale is keen to help the striker who started his career with Livi. However, he admitted there is no contract on offer at the West Lothian outfit.

Griffiths is a free agent after leaving Falkirk following a troubled season where he was released by Celtic and had a largely unsuccessful loan spell at Dundee.

The 31-year-old has been working hard on his fitness and has spoken of his belief that he can still “cut it at the highest level”.

Martindale revealed Griffiths was “scunnered" with football and he was keen to help him, even if that meant going out of his way to do so.

“I know he has had some trouble off the park, but everyone in football I have spoken to about Leigh said how good a guy he is,” he said.

“He’s worked so hard, he’s lost weight and body fat, and he’s been brilliant around the place. Leigh’s training well and is looking for a club, and we want to help him do that.

“I was open and honest with him and I told him there’s not a contract here. With Jack Hamilton going to Hartlepool on loan, I’m looking for a versatile player who can play along the front three.

Former Celtic star Leigh Griffiths is training with Livingston. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Leigh has options, but we were happy to help him use the club as he needs.

“I want him to get back to where he should be, as we all know how good a player he is, and he has to find that player again.

“Everyone has adversity at some point, and it is how you deal with it. Some people go under and some fight and rise above it.