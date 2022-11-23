Germany may have joined Argentina in the ranks of the humbled through losing their World Cup opener, succumbing in remarkable fashion to Japan.

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda reacts after scoring an offside goal for Japan in their 2-1 win over Germany at the World Cup. (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

The concession of two late goals that condemned them to a 2-1 defeat – the 83rd minute winner rifled in with aplomb following a ball launched from deep by Takuma Asano, who had replaced Celtic’s Daizen Maeda as one of a raft of transformative substitutes – could be cataclysmic for Germany’s tournament hopes.

However, this is not a normal World Cup. And that fact means what might reverberate from their actions in a fashion equally as enduring is the refusal to be cowed over FIFA’s ban on them wearing the OneLove armband. A multi-coloured symbol of respect for diversity and human rights, it was conceived as a riposte to the hosting of the finals in a Qatar where the rights of women, the LGBTQi community and migrant workers are trampled upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Germany, in common with England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Switzerland, agreed to have their captains adorned in this cloth as the most muted form of protest ahead of the finals. Yet when FIFA threatened players who did so with yellow cards, or removal from the pitch – thus far – England, Wales, Denmark and the Netherlands have chosen to capitulate meekly.

Germany players pose with their hands covering their mouths as they line up for the team photos prior to the 2-1 defeat to Japan at the World Cup. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not so Germany’s players, and their football federation. Lining-up for a team photograph before kicking off their 2022 campaign, in placing hands over mouths, the German starting line-up demonstrated their silencing would not bring quiet acquiescence. An image that will gain worldwide attention, on the morning of the match it emerged DfB had contacted the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the legality of FIFA’s threats concering the OneLove armband. They then backed up their visual protest by statements on their Twitter feed posted early into an encounter wherein they stated that “denying us the armband is denying us our voice”; a voice they said wasn’t about “making a political statement - human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted by still isn’t the case”.

By then they were enveloped in a contest from which it seemed they could take full points for granted. Thanks to Ilkay Gundogan’s 38th minute penalty conversion that followed keeper Shuichi Gonda needlessly throwing himself on top of David Raum in the box, after a coming together of the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad