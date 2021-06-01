Germans eye Celtic ace, new deal for Clarke, Hoops keen on Barca starlet, Leeds man open to Rangers switch - SPFL Rumour Mill

SPFL Rumour Mill

Celtic are still to appoint a permanent manager and sporting director although there is movement on that today but the club is also identifying targets that could help them claw back some ground on rivals Rangers.

The Ibrox side meanwhile are planning for their assault on the Champions League and could bring in a former Dundee United man to bolster their squad.

Here are Tuesday’s football headlines…

Bundesliga side want Ajer

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly keen on Celtic and Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer. The Bundesliga side plucked Jeremie Frimpong from the Hoops in the last transfer window and could return to raid Parkhead for the 23-year-old – although they may face competition from Newcastle and Norwich. (Glasgow Times)

Douglas open to Gers switch

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas would consider a move to Rangers. The former Dundee United left-back spent time on loan at Blackburn last season and will be released this summer and while he insists he is unaware of links with the Ibrox side he did admit he would have to consider it if the chance arose to return to his home city. (YEP)

Celts eye Barca starlet

Celtic will battle it out with Getafe and Mallorca for the services of Barcelona B defender Mika Marmol, according to reports in Spain. The 19-year-old is primarily a left-back but can also operate at centre-back. He made 25 appearances for the Catalan side’s second-stirng team during the 2020/21 season. (Mundo Deportivo)

O’Neill in Celtic running

Despite talk claiming Ange Postecoglou is on the verge of being named the new Celtic manager, former Parkhead boss Martin O’Neill has entered the bookies’ top three for the job. The former Republic of Ireland boss is priced at 12/1 along wth Steve Clarke and Jack Ross, but Postecoglou remains 1/10 favourite. (Various)

Woodman back on Celtic radar

Celtic have reignited their interest in goalkeeper Freddie Woodman but Arsenal and Southampton are also eyeing up the Newcastle man following a fine season on loan for Swansea City. (Chronicle)

Maloney set for Celtic return?

Former Celtic midfielder Shaun Maloney could make a return to Glasgow – potentially as a replacement target for Fergal Harkin. The Irishman remains in contention for the Director of Football role but the Daily Record reports former Scotland star Maloney, currently preparing for Euro 2020 with Belgium, could end up landing the role. (Daily Record)

New deal for Clarke

The SFA are to hold contract talks with Steve Clarke following reports linking the Scotland boss with Celtic. The former Kilmarnock manager is contracted until the 2022 World Cup but Ian Maxwell, chief executive of the Association, has revealed he is keen to ofer Clarke a new deal. (Glasgow Times)

Danes ponder Dembele swoop

Nordsjaelland are weighing up a move for Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele. The winger has 12 months left on his Parkhead deal but is attracting interest from around Europe and the Danes could move after deciding against an approach in January. (The Sun)

