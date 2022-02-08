'Genuine, warm' - the Ange Postecoglou act that left ex-Celtic star feeling welcomed again

Charlie Nicholas has opened up on a chance meeting with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou that left him feeling on top of the world.

The ex-Celtic striker has been a vocal critic of his former club in recent years, but has been effusive in his praise of Postecoglou since his appointment in the summer, and revealed he was given a warm embrace from the current Hoops boss when they met in person for the first time.

"I actually bumped into Ange in Glasgow' s west end last week when he was out with his wife and agent, and I was out for a coffee with Brian Dempsey,” Nicholas wrote in his Daily Express column.

"Ange gave me a genuine, warm hug which was much appreciated.

Charlie Nicholas has been full of praise for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, above. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"I probably haven't been welcomed by anyone of that stature at Celtic since the Tommy Burns days.

"We had a brief five-minute conversation during which I thanked him for the job he is doing at my old club and what he is building.”

Nicholas pointed to the story behind Matt O’Riley’s signing as an indication of the “old school” way Postecoglou conducts his business, something the former Sky Sports pundit admires.

"When I asked him about the signing of Matt O'Riley, he simply pointed to his agent and said, 'This is my agent and that is what I advised him to do'.

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas, above, has been full of praise for Ange Postecoglou

"Ange goes with his instincts and his passion.

"It's a bit old school. He is sorting out the issues and just getting on with the job."

