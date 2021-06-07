Future of Jack Hendry reportedly decided as club make decision on Celtic loanee

Jack Hendry has spent the season on loan at Belgian side Oostende. Picture: SNS

The centre-back was sent on loan for the duration of the 2020/21 season and the deal included an option to buy for the Jupiler Pro League side.

Hendry struggled for form at Celtic after moving from Dundee in the 2018 January transfer window. He also had a short-lived loan spell at Melbourne City before suffering a serious knee injury in his second game.

The switch to Oostende barely made a ripple, but while the Hoops struggled badly this past season, especially in the centre of defence, Hendry thrived in Belgium. Oostende finished fifth in the table with the third meanest defence, and Hendry was named the club’s Player of the Year.

Now the Daily Mail are reporting that Oostende will snap the player up for just £1.75 million and could immediately sell him on for a healthy profit with a number of clubs are Europe interested.

