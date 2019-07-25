Further Celtic angst as Kieran Tierney transfer saga takes another unexpected turn

Arsenal are on the verge of completing a move for Kieran Tierney, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners are seemingly about to land their man after pursuing the Celtic left-back all summer.

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney.

This news comes just a couple of days after it was reported that the North London club were pulling out of the race to sign Tierney having failed to meet Celtic's valuation.

They've had two separate bids rejected. The first of these was £15 million, which was £10 million short of Celtic's valuation.

The two sides are now just said to be "a couple of million pounds apart" in making the deal happen.

Tierney is said to be interested in playing in the top tier of English football, even though he's currently content with life at his boyhood club.