They will join a cast of players who have left the club in recent years. Some have gone on to bigger things, others haven't. Scroll through to see the valuations of former stars, from Virgil van Dijk to Stefan Scepovic.

1. Jo Inge Berget - 900k Back with Malmo in Sweden after a spell with New York City FC in MLS.

2. Thomas Rogne - 900k England, Sweden and now Poland with Lech Poznan where he has been for more than a year.

3. Stefan Scepovic - 1.08m In Poland's top tier via Spain and Hungary. Out with a cruciate injury.

4. Liam Henderson - 1.26m The 23-year-old is with Hellas Verona in Serie B.

