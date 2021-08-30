French journalist claims Odsonne Edouard move from Celtic to Crystal Palace 'almost done'

Italian-born writer Simone Rovera reports the ex-PSG striker is on the verge of getting his move to the English Premier League after a bid of £15 million was tabled at the weekend.
Sign up to our Football newsletter
The 23-year-old is in the final year of his deal at Celtic and has previously made known his desire for a move to a bigger league. He’s made 150 appearances for the Parkhead club, scoring 77 times.
