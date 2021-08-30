French journalist claims Odsonne Edouard move from Celtic to Crystal Palace 'almost done'

Odsonne Edouard’s move from Celtic to Crystal Palace is ‘almost done’, according to a leading French football journalist.

By Craig Fowler
Monday, 30th August 2021, 6:57 pm
Updated Monday, 30th August 2021, 6:57 pm
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard played what was perhaps his final game for the club in the 1-0 defeat to Rangers on Sunday. Picture: SNS
Italian-born writer Simone Rovera reports the ex-PSG striker is on the verge of getting his move to the English Premier League after a bid of £15 million was tabled at the weekend.

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his deal at Celtic and has previously made known his desire for a move to a bigger league. He’s made 150 appearances for the Parkhead club, scoring 77 times.

