Fraser Forster ‘would take pay cut’ to rejoin Celtic on permanent deal

Fraser Forster is willing to take a pay cut to resume his Celtic career permanently.

The 31-year-old former England star is on a season-long loan from Southampton, who bought him from Celtic for £10 million in 2014.

Forster is under contract for another three years and reportedly earns £70,000 per week at the struggling Hampshire club, whose current No 1 Angus Gunn conceded nine goals to Leicester on Friday night.

Celtic would not be able to match those terms but Forster is loving his second spell in Glasgow so much he would be happy to earn less.

Asked whether he would accept reduced earnings if the clubs were able to agree on a fee for him next summer, he replied: “To come back to Celtic like this is fantastic so I’d never say no to this club.

“But it’s early doors and a lot of it is out of my hands. We’ll just have to wait and see.

“It’s so early in the season but [like I say], I’d never ever say no to this club. It’s just the relationship I have with everyone here – the fans, people within the club and the coaching staff.

“That was the big thing for me in the summer when I had to get back out and get back playing. I just wanted to go somewhere where I felt wanted because I’ve not had that for a long time.

“I’ve had some tough times down there; training with the under-23s and being away from the first-team.”

Forster confessed that he has missed playing in front of a packed Celtic Park and even the constant pressure to win every game.

Fresh from vital victories over Lazio and Aberdeen, another three points will be demanded at home to St Mirren tomorrow night, while Hibernian await in the semi-final of the BetFred Cup on Saturday.

“There are just so many big games and it’s brilliant,” added Forster. “We just need to keep fighting on all fronts and, hopefully, we’ll do that. I think we’re well suited to it.

“We’ve got a very good squad with loads of experience, even though there are a lot of players within it. That can be hard but that’s life as Celtic player – you’ve got the league, the cups and the Europa League – and every game must be won. There’s a standard which we set and a level we need to play at game in, game out.”

Forster is currently keeping former Scotland goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Scott Bain out of the side but insists that his rivals are supportive. He said: “It’s a fantastic atmosphere, partly because we all know how hard the position is.

“We all want the best for each other. Both are Scotland internationals and very good keepers. As a player, you have to support the others. That’s the main thing – to help the team.”