Frank Lampard responds to rumours linking Celtic's Ange Postecoglou with Everton job

Everton boss Frank Lampard has insisted he pays no attention to speculation amid rumours linking Ange Postecoglou as his possible replacement at Goodison Park.

By Angus Wright
5 minutes ago
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 6:36pm
Reports last week claimed that the Celtic boss was on a shortlist of names the Blues would consider if they were to part company with the former Cheslea and England midfielder.

Lampard is under pressure after guiding Everton to just three wins from their 15 matches in the Premier League this season.

His side have travelled to Australia face Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup on Sunday, and Lampard was questioned about the reports linking Postecoglou with his job.

Frank Lampard addresses angry Everton fans after the recent 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

“When you take this job you understand that talk is going to come, particularly if you take on a job like Everton, and where we were last season,” he said.

“There’s a bit of a process to try to get us back to where we want to be. The Premier League’s so competitive it means that you go through these patches.

“I’m pretty good at not paying too much attention to [coaching rumours], just understanding what it is. You go from one week from being best manager in the world after an amazing result to [the opposite] – it can go both ways.

“It’s fine. I’m fortunate to do the job I do, and I’m fortunate to have had a really long playing career. It gives me good context. I try to stay pretty level headed."

