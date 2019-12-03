Four Scottish Cup fourth-round ties moved for live TV coverage

Have your say

Hibs will face Dundee United in front of the TV cameras after the Scottish Cup clash was picked as one of four televised matches from the fourth round.

READ MORE - Hearts set to appoint new manager, Celtic and Rangers eye £1m defender, Ibrox trial for ex-Chelsea kid, Aberdeen make Cosgrove admission - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

David Gray celebrates after Hibs won on their last trip to Tannadice. Picture: SNS

Jack Ross' men will travel to Tannadice on Sunday, January 19 with a 3pm kick-off.

The game will be screened live by BBC Scotland. The broadcaster will also show United's local rivals Dundee in action against Motherwell.

Premier Sports has picked up the two Old Firm ties. Rangers will host Stranraer on Friday evening, while Celtic's trip to Partick Thistle takes place on Saturday evening.

All other matches will take place on Saturday, January 19th.

Full details of the matches moved:

Friday 18 January

Rangers v Stranraer

7.45pm kick-off, Premier Sports

Saturday 19 January

Partick Thistle v Celtic

5.30pm kick-off, Premier Sports

Dundee v Motherwell

7.20pm kick-off, BBC Scotland

Sunday 20 January

Dundee United v Hibs

3pm kick-off, BBC One Scotland