Four missing? Celtic's injury concerns mount ahead of Rangers clash as Daizen Maeda is latest player to pull of national team

Celtic could be without four first-team players when domestic football returns next weekend after Daizen Maeda joined Anthony Ralston in withdrawing from his international team.

Published 26th Mar 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 17:30 BST
Daizen Maeda is the latest Celtic player to become an injury concern.
Ralston’s exit from the Scotland squad was confirmed on Sunday morning, with the full-back not involved in the 3-0 win over Cyprus, and the Japanese FA confirmed later in the day that Maeda has left their camp. The forward was the only Celtic player to be called up friendlies against Uruguay and Colombia and while the 25-year-old was an unused substitute against the Uruguayans in Tokyo on Friday, he will not take part in Tuesday’s match in Osaka.

Maeda picked up an injury against Hearts earlier in the month and while he recovered to play 59 minutes of the 3-1 win over Hibs last weekend, his early return home will be of concern to manager Ange Postecoglou.

Fellow forward Liel Abada was also sent home by the Israeli national team after reporting for international duty with a “minor injury”. His likely deputy, James Forrest, is currently out injured, potentially leaving Celtic short of options in the wide attacking area.

Celtic take on Ross County next Sunday before facing Rangers on Saturday, April 8.

