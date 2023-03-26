Ralston’s exit from the Scotland squad was confirmed on Sunday morning, with the full-back not involved in the 3-0 win over Cyprus, and the Japanese FA confirmed later in the day that Maeda has left their camp. The forward was the only Celtic player to be called up friendlies against Uruguay and Colombia and while the 25-year-old was an unused substitute against the Uruguayans in Tokyo on Friday, he will not take part in Tuesday’s match in Osaka.