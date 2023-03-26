Ralston’s exit from the Scotland squad was confirmed on Sunday morning, with the full-back not involved in the 3-0 win over Cyprus, and the Japanese FA confirmed later in the day that Maeda has left their camp. The forward was the only Celtic player to be called up friendlies against Uruguay and Colombia and while the 25-year-old was an unused substitute against the Uruguayans in Tokyo on Friday, he will not take part in Tuesday’s match in Osaka.
Maeda picked up an injury against Hearts earlier in the month and while he recovered to play 59 minutes of the 3-1 win over Hibs last weekend, his early return home will be of concern to manager Ange Postecoglou.
Fellow forward Liel Abada was also sent home by the Israeli national team after reporting for international duty with a “minor injury”. His likely deputy, James Forrest, is currently out injured, potentially leaving Celtic short of options in the wide attacking area.
Celtic take on Ross County next Sunday before facing Rangers on Saturday, April 8.