Former star’s ‘shocking’ revelation about what Celtic player said to Neil Lennon

In the midst of a dressing-room dressing down, one Celtic player told an angry Neil Lennon that his predecessor, Brendan Rodgers, would never have shouted at the players.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

That’s according to former Parkhead favourite Frank McAvennie, who made the revelation when speaking to Simon Ferry and Derek Ferguson on Open Goal’s Right in the Coupon show.

Though they maintained their form, stayed on course for an eighth consecutive title, which they wrapped up a fortnight ago, and are on the brink of a historic ‘treble treble’, there has been rumblings of discontent around the club with supporters not entirely enamoured with performances since Lennon took over from Rodgers in late February.

However, McAvennie says it isn’t the fault of the Northern Irishman. Instead, he blamed the attitude of the players.

He said on the show: “I’m going to tell you something that will shock you. I got told that Lenny was shouting at one of them and the player said, ‘Brendan never shouted at us’.

“If that’s the case, football’s gone. Lenny’s passionate, he’s committed and he’s a winner.

“I think they think they’re better than they are. When they go out and play and just do their job, they’re good players. But they start strolling about...you don’t get time in an Old Firm game.

“At the academy’s now, it’s all about no confrontation. They’re wrapped in cotton wool. I’m old school.

“They downed tools. They strolled about. I feel sorry for Lenny. His stock’s high. If he doesn’t get the job, he’ll get another job because he’s a good manager.”