Former Scottish Premiership player tells Newcastle to sign this Celtic star

Former Kilmarnock defender Alex Bruce has revealed he has told his dad to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce took the reins at St James' Park while his son had a stint with Killie in Scotland's top flight last season before hanging up his boots.

And speaking to Football Insider, the younger Bruce revealed he had urged his father to pursue the Frenchman's signature.

“I have told dad about Edouard so we’ll see,” the former Hull City and Ipswich Town centre-back said.

“When you look at going into Europe to buy a top striker now - Newcastle paid £40 million for Joelinton - the price teams demand nowadays for top strikers is huge.

“When you think of what it might cost to get him out of Celtic, it might be worth a punt.

“Whether you could get him for £20 million or £30 million... I know it sounds like a lot of money but in today’s market, if he comes and does anything near what he does [in Scotland] in the English Premier League then it would be great.”