Former Rangers star regrets drunken mistake, Arsenal fans react to Tierney showing, Ibrox defender named in Uefa top 20, Celtic face another fine - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Friday 04 October 2019 08:43
1. Cummings' regret
Ex-Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings has stated his regret over the incident where he trashed his own flat while on loan at Peterborough United near the beginning of last season. (Scottish Sun)
2. Lennon: Best to come
Neil Lennon insists the best is yet to come from his Celtic team after they moved to the top of their Europa League group with a 2-0 victory over Cluj. (The Scotsman)
3. Gerrard bemoans ref
Steven Gerrard rued the absence of VAR after claiming Rangers were denied a "blatant" penalty before a last-gasp Young Boys winner saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat in their Europa League clash. (The Scotsman)
4. 'World class' Tierney
Arsenal fans have hailed Kieran Tierney as 'world class' after the former Celtic left-back made his Europa League debut in the 4-0 victory over Standard Liege. (Scottish Sun)
