Former Rangers flop set for move to European heavyweight, Celtic outcast set for Parkhead return, Rangers target unlikely to sign new deal - Scottish Football Transfer Round-up

Fabio Cardoso played one season for Rangers between 2017 and 2018. Picture: SNS

Former Rangers flop set for European heavyweights

Ex-Rangers centre-back Fabio Cardoso is set for a move to Portuguese giants Porto. The 2017 Ibrox signing survived only one year in Glasgow after failing to live up to his promise following his signing from Vitória Setúbal. But the 27-year-old has rebuilt his reputation with Santa Clara and is ready to complete a £1.7m move. (Daily Record)

English side unlikely to tie down Rangers target

Peterborough United are not confident about tying down Siriki Dembele to a new contract, with the midfielder’s deal set to expire at the end of this month. Rangers have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, who is the older brother of Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele. (Peterborough Today)

Celtic facing battle for attacker

Celtic will face a battle in their hunt for Boavista attacker Alberth Elis. It was revealed earlier on Wednesday that the Hoops were back in the hunt for the versatile forward, though it’s since been reported that Southampton are leading the chase with West Ham United also keen. (A Bola)

Turkish side say no to Bolingoli

Istanbul Basaksehir have rejected the chance to sign Celtic outcast Boli Bolingoli on a permanent basis. The left-back was sent on loan to the Champions League side after breaking Covid-19 protocols and having three of Celtic’s games postponed as a result, but it now appears that he will return to Parkhead this summer after the Turkish side turned down the chance to keep him. (Various)

Naismith retires

Steven Naismith today announced his retirement at the age of 34 to take up a new development role with Hearts. The club captain has called time on his 18-year senior playing career, stating that he feel the time is right to focus on helping young players progress to the first team at Tynecastle Park. (Evening News)

McKay rejoins Inverness

Billy Mckay has joined Inverness CT for a third spell after leaving rivals Ross County. The striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal on the same day it was revealed that Miles Storey has turned down the offer of a new deal to stay in the Highlands. (Various)

