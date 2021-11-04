Former highly-sought-after Celtic signing confirms he's about to become free agent

The 25-year-old has been with Chelsea for almost a decade after joining as a youngster from Anderlecht, though he hasn’t featured for the Blues since season 2017/18.
Ex-Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers previously claimed the Parkhead side beat out 24 top clubs from around the continent when they secured the services of the Belgium on an 18-month loan deal in January 2018.
However, the move was cut short after just five months after failing to make much of an impact in Glasgow. A pair of loans to Dutch side Vitesse didn’t bring much of an improvement, as a knee injury suffered in the Netherlands has curtailed Musonda to four appearances since the summer of 2018.
He said on his Instagram account: "Free agent, June 2022. Enjoying the final ride, while training and slowly getting ready for what lies ahead, with continued faith and optimism."