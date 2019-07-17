Former England full-back states what would be a 'fair' price for Kieran Tierney

Celtic have found themselves an allay in former England international right-back Danny Mills.

The ex-Leeds United defender believes the Ladbrokes Premiership champions have been lowballed by Arsenal in their pursuit of Kieran Tierney.

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

The North London club have had two bids turned down for the player, the first of which was believed to be in the £15 million range.

While the second bid was said to have matched Celtic's demand of £25 million in total valuation, it came with a number of clauses and additional fees that didn't satisfy Celtic.

Mills reckons between £30 million and £40 million would be a fair price for the Scottish international and that Arsenal aren't showing themselves to be particularly determined about signing Tierney.

He told talkSPORT: "Realistically £35-40m for Tierney would be about the ball park.

"When you go in ridiculously low - if you want a player but go in low it doesn’t say you really want this player.

"Wan Bissaka was ridiculously over-priced. I’d say £35m-£40m for Tierney would be fair."