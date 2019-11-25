Former England boss insists any manager can win trophies at Celtic

Any manager can go to Scotland and win trophies with Celtic, according to former England boss Sam Allardyce.

The 65-year-old was dismissive of the notion that Brendan Rodgers learned how to be a winner from his time at the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

Sam Allardyce with former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

The current Leicester City manager won eight out of eight trophies before jumping at the chance to join the Foxes in late February of this year.

Allardyce believes similar success can be achieved by any boss going to either half of the Old Firm as he expects Steven Gerrard to soon do the same at Rangers.

He told talkSPORT: "We can all go to Celtic and win trophies.

"It will be Rangers soon the way they are going under Steven Gerrard .

"Fans expect you to win trophies and if you don't do that then you'd get the sack."