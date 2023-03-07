All Sections
Former Celtic youngster earns new Bayern Munich contract after training with first team

Former Celtic youngster Liam Morrison has earned a new contract with Bayern Munich.

By Matthew Elder
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 12:33pm
The defender left Parkhead to sign for the German giants at the age of 16 and has been featuring for the Bayern B team after making the step up from the academy side. Now 19, his deal was due to expire in the summer but Bayern have decided the Scotland Under-21 centre-half is worthy of a new contract and rewarded him with an extension until 2025.

Morrison has already been called up to train with the Bayern first team having battled back from a knee ligament injury last year.

Campus manager Jochen Sauer told the club's website: "Liam is a tall central defender, good at headers and tackles, who always gives his all for his team on the pitch. He brings a lot with him to assert himself in his position in professional football. That's why we are very happy about his contract extension and are very excited about his future path."

Former Celtic youngster Liam Morrison, now of Bayern Munich, in action for Scotland Under-21s. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Scotland
