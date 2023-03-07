Former Celtic youngster earns new Bayern Munich contract after training with first team

Former Celtic youngster Liam Morrison has earned a new contract with Bayern Munich.

The defender left Parkhead to sign for the German giants at the age of 16 and has been featuring for the Bayern B team after making the step up from the academy side. Now 19, his deal was due to expire in the summer but Bayern have decided the Scotland Under-21 centre-half is worthy of a new contract and rewarded him with an extension until 2025.

Morrison has already been called up to train with the Bayern first team having battled back from a knee ligament injury last year.

Campus manager Jochen Sauer told the club's website: "Liam is a tall central defender, good at headers and tackles, who always gives his all for his team on the pitch. He brings a lot with him to assert himself in his position in professional football. That's why we are very happy about his contract extension and are very excited about his future path."